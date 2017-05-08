Everett Euel Francis, 82, of New Douglas, died Sunday, May 7, 2017, at his home.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.
Everett Euel Francis, 82, of New Douglas, died Sunday, May 7, 2017, at his home.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014