Everett Gene Banks, 86, of Bethalto, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at his home with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, as well as 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, May 11, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.