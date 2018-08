Everett Hays Jr., known to his family as Junior, 72, of Troy, formerly of Pontoon Beach, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Monday, August 20, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City with Rev. Richard Stiles officiating.