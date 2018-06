F. Marlene Mattingly, 91, of Alton, passed away Friday, June 1, 2018, at Heritage Healthcare in Carlinville.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.