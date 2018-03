Faye A. Farmer, 95, died at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Naperville Cemetery in Naperville, Ill.