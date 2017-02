Lillian “Faye” Miller, 77, of Edwardsville, died at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.