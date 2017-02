Clara Faye Short of Alton died at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Willow Rose Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.