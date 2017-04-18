Fern Marie Price, 80, of Bethalto, died Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Paynic Home for Funerals, with services at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Connect Church, 1417 Herbert St., South Roxana.
