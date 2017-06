Flora L. Mouser, 88, of Granite City, died peacefully at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, where visitation will continue from noon until services at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Hutchings Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill, Mo. Burial will follow at Baker Cemetery in Marble Hill.