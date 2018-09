Flora Lee Renken

Flora Lee Renken, 93, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Worden, died at 6:05 p.m. Friday, September 21, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 26, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Prairietown Cemetery.