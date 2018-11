Florence A. Schmitt

Florence A. Schmitt, 84, of Dorsey, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Eden Village Nursing Home in Glen Carbon surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 9, 2018, at Midway United Church of Christ. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 10, at the church with Pastor Lori Schafer officiating. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.