Floyd J. Burlingame, 90, of Granite City, passed away at 5:35 a.m. Monday, May 14, 2018, at Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation in Effingham, Ill.

In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, at the Pontoon Baptist Church in Pontoon Beach with Rev. Rich McCarrell officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.