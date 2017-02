Floyd William “Bill” Osborn, 72, of Alton, died at 6:16 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Military rites will follow by Alton VFW Post 1308. Cremation rites will follow.