Forrest J. Opperman, 96, of Bethalto, went to be with the Lord at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation was Sunday, July 15, at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 16, at Connect Church, 1417 Herbert St. in South Roxana. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery, with military honors by Alton VFW Post No. 1308 Ritual Team.