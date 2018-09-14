Frances I. Luitjohan, 91, of Grantfork, died Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, September 16, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, and from 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, September 17, at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 17, at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork.