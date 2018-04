Frances J. Neunaber, 82, of Edwardsville, died at 12:22 a.m. Friday, April 6, 2018, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 9, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the funeral home with Rev. Lori Schafer officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.