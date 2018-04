Frances Lee Holt (Trent) of Granite City passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the age of 84.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 27, at GC First in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at the same venue with internment to follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.