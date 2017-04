Frances Irene McDaid, 72, of Cottage Hills, died at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Cremation services will be accorded following the visitation. A memorial service will be held at the Alton Moose Lodge at a later date.