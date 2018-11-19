Francis “Frank” Myers

Francis “Frank” Myers, 76, of Jerseyville, died at 9:12 p.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital ER.

He was born September 8, 1942, in East Alton, the son of George E. and Mabel W. (Jones) Myers. He married Carol Joy Wallace on November 19, 1962, in Castle Air Force Base in California. Carol passed away on June 17, 2018.

He was retired from the Wood River Police Department and also retired from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.

He was a member of the Wood River Masonic Lodge No. 1062, Wood River Moose Lodge No. 1349, Wood River Lions Club, Ainad Shrine Temple in East St. Louis, Scottish Rite, Consistory of Southern Illinois Valley, life member of Madison County Police Association and Metro Police Benevolence

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home in Jerseyville, with Masonic Funeral Rites at 1:45 p.m. Funeral will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at the funeral home, with Military Rites by Jerseyville American Legion Post No. 492.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made to his great-grandchildren’s educational fund.

He is survived by a daughter, Kim and David Varble of Meadowbrook; grandchildren, Kassandra Grant, Devin Grant, Amanda Varble (Steven Schreier), and Natasha Myers; great-grandchildren, Mila Joy Grant and Konnor Daniel Grant; siblings, Marcella and Thomas Kuehnel of Jerseyville, Shirley Reynolds of Jerseyville, Wanda and Theron Ridenbark of Jerseyville, and Rev. Clyde and Virginia Myers of Cottage Hills; and a special nephew, Timothy Myers of Jerseyville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; daughters, Natalie Myers and baby girl Myers; and a brother, Donald Myers Sr.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.