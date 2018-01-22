Francis B. “Barney” Schwarzkopf, 88, of Granite City, passed away at 12:57 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born March 19, 1929, in Granite City, a son of the late Frank B. and Agnes (Roth) Schwarzkopf. He married Jean (DuBay) Schwarzkopf on Feb. 21, 1954, in Madison and she survives. He has owned and operated Barney’s Automotive in Granite City with 60 years of quality service to the community. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council No. 1013. He cherished his grandchildren and enjoyed his days of traveling, bowling, fishing and enjoying the lake life and outdoors. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jean and John Benning of Collinsville; three sons and two daughters-in-law, John and Debbie Schwarzkopf of Collinsville, Mark Schwarzkopf of Granite City, and Frank and Karen Schwarzkopf of Granite City; six grandchildren, Jessica, Kyle, Corey, Rachel and Ryan Schwarzkopf and Derek Benning; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Nick Schuster.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a Knights of Columbus Chalice Presentation at 6:45 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Zachary Edgar as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.