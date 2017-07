Francis Eugene “Gene” Jacobson, 93, of Alton, died at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at St. Sophia Nursing and Rehab in Florissant, Mo.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors from Alton VFW Post 1308.