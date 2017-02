Francis “Gene” Eugene Ingram, 88, of Alton, died at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Integrity Health Care in Wood River.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, followed by the funeral service, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, 1313 W. Delmar in Godfrey. A private burial will be in Jerseyville.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.