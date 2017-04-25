Frank A. Vicari, 84, of Mascoutah, died at 1:23 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Terrace on the Park in Mascoutah.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.
Staten-Fine Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
