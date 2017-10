Frank Allison Crawford, 79, of Alton, died at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. Burial will be at Alton Cemetery.