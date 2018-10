Frank C. Ficor, 86, of Granite City died Friday, October 25, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 2, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.