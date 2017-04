Frank E. Pope, 85, of Godfrey, died Friday, April 7, 2017, at his home in the arms of his loving wife, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military rites being provided by Alton VFW Post 1308.