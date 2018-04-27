Frank J. Mlinarec, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Frank was born in West Allis, Wis., on Feb. 20, 1926, the son of immigrants Stefan Mlinarec and Rozalia (Hoblaj) Mlinarec from Prelog, Croatia. His father was killed in an auto accident when he was two years old and his mother later remarried August Kozjak of Granite City, where he was to live the remainder of his life.

Frank was a veteran of World War II. His unit, the 65th Armored Infantry Battalion, 20th Armored Division, pushed through Nazi Germany in the later stages of the war. His division was among the first to liberate the Dachau concentration camp, an experience Frank would never speak about. He, along with several thousand other infantry soldiers, was then relocated to the Pacific, heading to Japan when the atomic bomb ended the war.

Frank worked at American Steel Foundries in Granite City for over 35 years. He was also a 32nd Degree Sottish-Rite Mason and member of the Shriners.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Norma (nee Wilcox); daughter, Mary A. Bright; son, Frank D. (Nadine) Mlinarec; grandchildren, William W. (Regina) Bright Jr., Christopher W. (Nicole) Bright, Jillian (Jon) Weiland, and Sarah F. Bright; great-grandchildren, William, Adam, James, and Ava; his brother, George (Sharon) Kozjak; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of a service, a Mass will be said in his honor on May 20, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.