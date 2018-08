Frank John Orris Jr.

Frank John Orris Jr., 87, of Granite City, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018, at Granite Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, August 13, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, services will be at noon Tuesday, August 14, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City with Fr. Zachary Edgar officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.