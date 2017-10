Frank Joseph Star Jr., 72, of Staunton, formerly of Madison and Granite City, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Siteman Cancer Center, in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.