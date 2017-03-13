Frank Velligan, 93, of Holiday Shores, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at his home.
Honoring Frank’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. There will be a celebration of life the afternoon of June 17 at the Holiday Shores Club House.
