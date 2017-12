Fred Edward Widman, 89, of Godfrey, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at the church. Interment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is handling arrangements.