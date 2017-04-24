Fred Kirn, 78, of Brussels, died Monday, April 17, 2017.
Visitation and Mass were Monday, April 24, 2017, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels and at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed at Cresswell Cemetery in Brussels.
Fred Kirn, 78, of Brussels, died Monday, April 17, 2017.
Visitation and Mass were Monday, April 24, 2017, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels and at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed at Cresswell Cemetery in Brussels.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014