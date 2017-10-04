Fred P. Jones, 80, of Granite City, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 5, 1936, in Granite City, a son of the late Paul E. and Lois K. (Kinney) Jones. He married Jane E. (Lancaster) Jones on May 5, 1962, at Trinity Methodist Church and she survives. He retired in 2003 from Spectrulite Consortium in Madison after 43 years of dedicated service as a finisher. After his retirement, he has continued working with Al’s Automotive in Granite City between his full schedule of living life to the fullest. Fred loved his days of playing golf, bowling and playing softball. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David W. and Mary Jones of St. Charles, Mo.; a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Joe Sampson of Granite City; three granddaughters, Rebecca Barnes of Granite City, Allison Jones of St. Charles, Mo., and Hannah Jones of St. Charles, Mo.; two sisters, Margaret Will of Pontoon Beach and Lois Meyenburg of Prairietown; a brother-in-law, Billy Voss of Granite City; nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Voss; a brother, Billy Jones; and two brothers-in-law, Howard Will and Raymond Meyenburg.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, with the Rev. Lisa Guilliams officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Jamestown New Horizons or to T.W.I.G.S. and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.