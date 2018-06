Fred Secor, 74, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at 10:50 a.m. Monday, June 25, 2018 at his home in Collinsville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 29, at Community Christian Church. Rev. Dave Burger will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery with full military honors by VFW Post 1308.