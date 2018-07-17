Frederick Henry Bock, 90, died at 9:20 p.m. Friday, July 13, 2018, at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville.

He was born in Alton on Oct. 20, 1927, to the late Frederick and Eleanor (Schmoeller) Bock.

At the age of 18, Fred enlisted with the United States Army Air Forces, serving our country honorably from 1945 to 1947 while stationed in the state of Washington.

He married the love of his life, the former Freda Marshall, on Sept. 4, 1948, in Jerseyville and together their nearly 70 years of marriage was blessed with the joys of raising their children on their farm in Jersey County and many wonderful memories together.

Fred began his long and proud career with Owens-Illinois, working in the box shop until his retirement in 1982 after 38 years of service.

In his younger years, he enjoyed working on the farm and later in life enjoyed attending the auction sales in Greene County, where he made many lasting friendships throughout the years.

He was meticulous with the care and attention to his lawn and property. He created a very special place for him and his family, a 13-acre area of property that he carefully sculpted into their very own park-like paradise.

Fred was a true patriarch and worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and a doting PaPa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was no greater joy in his life than being surrounded by those he loved.

Surviving are his wife, Freda Bock of Jerseyville; three children and their spouses, Sherry and Greg Beauchamp, Connie and Ron Blotna, and Rick and Denise Bock, all of Jerseyville; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Brett and Melissa Beauchamp and Stacy Beauchamp, all of Jerseyville; Christen and Jeremy Edwards of Woodstock, Crystal Bock of Jerseyville, Ashley and Drew Colwell of Springfield, Julie and Cory Graham and Jenna and Josh Andres, all of Jerseyville; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother in-law, Mary H. Loy of Alton (formerly of Jerseyville) and Brenda and Richard Link of Moro; as well as a special friend and neighbor, Ghil Reese and his family, of Jerseyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janice; two sisters, Betty Wright and Jessie Froebel; as well as a brother, Emil Bock.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, with the Rev. Brent Meyer officiating.

Burial will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville with the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 Color Guard conducting full military honors.

Memorials may be given to the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 Color Guard or to the Theatre Department at Jersey Community High School.