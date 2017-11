Frederick Michael Miller, 69, of Wood River, died at 4:23 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6. Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.