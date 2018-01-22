Fredrick Cox

Fredrick E. Cox, 76, of Washington Township, Ohio, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at the Kettering Medical Center of complications from lymphoma.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Danna (Ball) Cox; his four daughters, Chris (Steve) Atkins of Godfrey, Cindy (Duane) Joyce of San Antonio, Texas, Melissa (Steve) Norris of Fairfield, Ohio, and Jennifer (John) Rulo of Godfrey; eight grandchildren, Justin Amistadi and Tyler Atkins, Kelsey (Adam) Winemiller and Kaitlin Ahlers, Jack and Sam Norris, and Lucas and Meredith Rulo; one great-granddaughter, Paisley Winemiller; brother-in-law, Harold Ball; and sister-in-law, Anna Beth (Ball) Walker; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Born Oct. 31, 1941, in Alton, he was the son of Marshall and Josephine (Leonard) Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Marshall, Jim and John; and sister, Marcella (Haney).

He served in the Army from 1961-64, stationed in Bad Kissingen, Germany. He retired from O.S. Kelly of Springfield, Ohio, in 2013, where he was the purchasing and safety director.

He had a great interest in genealogy and was able to reconnect with cousins and other family members around the country. His other hobbies included photography, reading non-fiction, watching movies, doing projects, and working in his yard. He was a member of Normandy United Methodist Church of Centerville.

Services will be Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at Main Street Methodist Church, 1400 Main St. in Alton, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org).