Gail Agnes Roe, 67, of Godfrey, died at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in St. Louis.

There will be a prayer service at 2 p.m. followed by visitation until 6 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 16, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski and Deacon William Kessler will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.