Gail L. Hanvey, 71, of Edwardsville, died at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Eden Village Care Center.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Weber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.