Gallus William Bechtold V, 69, of Granite City, died at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Anderson Hospital ER in Maryville.

A funeral procession will leave Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, for a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors.