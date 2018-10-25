Garen D. Carroll

Garen D. Carroll, 49, of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 4, 1969, in Granite City to Eugene and Carolyn (Smith) Carroll.

Garen is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer Landing of Granite City; his daughter, Jessica Carroll of Morton, Ill.; siblings, Debbie (Mark) Mundell of Longmont, Colo., Terry Carroll of Madison and Victoria (Kevin) Bergfeld of Granite City; nieces, Nicole (CJ) Jeffrey, Brittany Carroll and many other beloved nieces and nephews; and Jennifer’s grandchildren, Jaxon and Kinsley, who both had a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Carroll; his Grandpa and Grandma Smith; and close friend, Kyle Fine.

Garen was a 1987 graduate of Granite City High School and earned his associate’s degree at Ranken Technical College. He worked as an engineering technician with Unico Inc. in Arnold, Mo., for the last three years.

Garen loved hunting and being outdoors. He was always working on and fixing old radios and computers; he was able to fix just about anything that needed it. He had an adventurous spirit and lived life “full throttle.” Above all else, Garen dearly cherished his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mitchell Fire Department, where Garen was once a volunteer firefighter. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at herrfuneral.com.

A visitation for Garen will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, October 28, 2018, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 29, 2018, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Glen Carbon.