Garry Dean Cooper, 75, of Rosewood Heights, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 2, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 3, 1942, in Sturdivant, Mo., he was a son of Howard and Georgia (Walker) Cooper.

He married Rose Shelton June 14, 1960, in Cottage Hills and they would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this month. She survives.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Garry worked as a troubleshooter in the forming department of Owens-Illinois Glassworks for 20 years. He was a member of Connect Church in Rosewood Heights and South Roxana. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, D.M. Cooper of Bethalto.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Chad Anthony Cooper, who passed in 1996; and four brothers, Gerald, Dennis, David and Michael Cooper.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services begin at noon Monday, June 5, 2017, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

