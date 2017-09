Gary G. Gustafson, 68, of Edwardsville, died at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

There is no visitation. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water St. in Edwardsville. Interment with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.