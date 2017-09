Gary L. Ward, 76, of Edwardsville, died at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

The family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Bible Baptist Church, 4001 Kirby Ave., Champaign.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.