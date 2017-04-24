Gary Lee Claxton, 64, died Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Gary Lee Claxton, 64, died Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014