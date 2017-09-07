Gary Lee Harris Jr., 56, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City, died at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, at his home.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
