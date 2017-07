Gary Lee Roberts, 72, of Brighton, died at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Bethany Cemetery in Godfrey.