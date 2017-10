Gary Lorin Walker, 73, of Alton, died at 8:51 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308.