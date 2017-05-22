Gary Paul Runion, 65, died Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, followed by full military honors by the VFW Post 1308.
