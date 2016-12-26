Gary Ray Brown, 64, of Brighton, died at 1:57 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Gary Ray Brown, 64, of Brighton, died at 1:57 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
AdVantage News | 235A East Center Drive, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014